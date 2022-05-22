Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,539 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average of $508.67. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

