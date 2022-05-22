Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Continental Grain Co.

Continental Grain Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Alico comprises approximately 6.4% of Continental Grain Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Continental Grain Co. owned approximately 9.60% of Alico worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alico by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alico by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $40.67. 45,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,238. The company has a market cap of $307.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 54.86% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

