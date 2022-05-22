Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $135,126.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

