Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells $135,126.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
