Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after buying an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $19,880,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

