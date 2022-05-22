Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.79% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 111,389 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $29.06 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.