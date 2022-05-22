Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 11,154 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.89% of Heska worth $37,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

