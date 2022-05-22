Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 70,223 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.68% of Terreno Realty worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,811,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,387,000 after buying an additional 119,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

