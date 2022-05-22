Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $42,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.84.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.