Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 620,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,299,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFG opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

