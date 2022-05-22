Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 339,959 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

