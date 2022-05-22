Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,951 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Evergy worth $41,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.