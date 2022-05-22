Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 133,364 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,364 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

