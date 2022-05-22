Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,880 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,236. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.