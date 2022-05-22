Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 96,639 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,639 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $41,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,671,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 247,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.