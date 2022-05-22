Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Michael R. Emory Acquires 1,023 Shares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$37.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.