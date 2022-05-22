Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities currently has a na rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of ALLT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

