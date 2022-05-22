AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $59,319.12

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $59,319.12 and approximately $10.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

