Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Shares Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,932 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 3.04% of Alpha Capital Acquisition worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $933,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $241,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ASPC remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.