Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.68). 18,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 380,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.56).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.79) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.42) to GBX 485 ($5.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.47 million and a P/E ratio of 111.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

