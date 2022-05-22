AlphaValue Upgrades Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KKWFF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

