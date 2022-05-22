ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. Analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

