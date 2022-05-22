American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $753,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.