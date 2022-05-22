American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. American Express reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

AXP stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 168.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.