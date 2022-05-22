American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.69.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$285.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently -11.58%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

