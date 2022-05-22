American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $82,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. 9,068,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,515,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

