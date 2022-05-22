American International Group Inc. Has $107.05 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $107,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $543.19. 4,025,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $449.34 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

