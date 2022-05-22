American International Group Inc. Has $58.58 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,438,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,466. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

