American International Group Inc. Has $71.28 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,278,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

