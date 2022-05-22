American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.66, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

