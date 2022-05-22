American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.42. 3,425,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

