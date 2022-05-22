American International Group Inc. Sells 13,760 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $128,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.98. 7,522,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,139. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $465.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

