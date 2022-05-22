American International Group Inc. Sells 4,960 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

