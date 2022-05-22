American International Group Inc. Sells 7,194 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $167.82. 9,615,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.