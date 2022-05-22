American International Group Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $76,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,474,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,801,000 after purchasing an additional 227,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.65. 3,007,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

