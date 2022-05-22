American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
