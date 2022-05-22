American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 93.3% during the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.