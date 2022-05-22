American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

