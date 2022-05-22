AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $164.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,159. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

