Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.95 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $231.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $233.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $306.73 million, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $316.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Amplitude stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $4,987,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

