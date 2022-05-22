Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Increased by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 8.4% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

