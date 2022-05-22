Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 million and the highest is $1.50 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported sales of $13.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.66 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $21.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AGLE stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

