Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.