Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDRA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NDRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,855. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.