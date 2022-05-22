Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

