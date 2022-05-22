Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $11.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

