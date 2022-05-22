Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,745,000 after purchasing an additional 664,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after acquiring an additional 113,197 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,385,000 after purchasing an additional 292,582 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

