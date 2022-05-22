Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to announce $734.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730.31 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.51. 568,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

