Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94,926 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

