Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce $166.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.96 million and the lowest is $164.58 million. Stratasys reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $690.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.37 million to $691.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $751.92 million, with estimates ranging from $727.58 million to $785.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 777,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. Stratasys has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,940,000 after buying an additional 240,638 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 452,688 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Stratasys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

