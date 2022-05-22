Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

