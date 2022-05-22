Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.74 million. Epizyme reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $43.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.01 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $94.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.